Shocking revelation featuring Mariah May by ex-AEW Women's Champion: "All is going according to plan"

AEW Women's World Champion Mariah May was stunned by the unexpected return of her bitter foe recently on AEW programming. The star in question, Timeless Toni Storm, has now revealed more about her much-awaited comeback.

Storm's original run as The Timeless One on AEW TV seemingly came to an end after her loss of the Women's World Title to The Glamour at All In last year. After May retained the belt against Mina Shirakawa at Dynamite: Winter is Coming 2024, Toni walked out on the ramp, making her surprise return with her original look and entrance music.

For the next several weeks, Storm appeared to have forgotten her prior run in the company, and after winning the Women's Casino Gauntlet at Dynamite: Maximum Carnage 2025 and earning a shot at the Women's Championship on her home soil at Grand Slam Australia, Storm finally came face-to-face with Mariah May on Collision: Homecoming. The latter assaulted Toni, who then revealed she remembered all, reverted to her Timeless persona, and threatened May severely, leaving her stunned.

Trending

During her interview with Toni Storm on Close-Up, Renee Paquette asked the 29-year-old star if her plan had been to eventually come back as Timeless Toni Storm all along. Toni admitted—though somewhat sarcastically—that it was and explained how being betrayed and dethroned by her former understudy paved the road for her downfall, which in turn led her to engage in some self-reflection afterward.

"Yes, Renee, my plan was all along was to become a three-time AEW Women's World Champion, reach new heights of fame and artistic prominence and give my heart and soul to a woman I loved with all my heart. All the while she was secretly plotting against me, then she pulled the trigger on my downfall in the most violent way possible. And then I needed to find myself, before I could ever speak her name again. So far, all is going according to plan," said Storm [1:05 - 1:29]

Tony Khan & Co. have been escalating the rivalry between Storm and May over the past week ahead of the promotion's debut in the Land Down Under.

Toni Storm played mind games with Mariah May last week on AEW

All Elite Women's World Champion Mariah May was on commentary last week on Dynamite for Timeless Toni Storm's Wednesday night comeback bout against Queen Aminata. To her shock, Storm impersonated Mariah during the match, beating Aminata with a May Day and even cutting an arrogant post-match promo in the style of The Fighting Princess.

May avoided confronting Storm on Dynamite but took out her frustrations on her AEW Collision opponent Shay KarMichael by scornfully dressing her up like Toni after the bout. The beatdown was interrupted by the returning Luther, which then led to May being tricked by the real Toni Storm after the latter switched places with KarMichael while Mariah was distracted.

May managed to escape before Storm could continue her ambush, allowing her to enjoy her on-screen reunion with her butler.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback