  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Toni Storm
  • Toni Storm finally reunites with 6 ft 1 in star in AEW

Toni Storm finally reunites with 6 ft 1 in star in AEW

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Feb 09, 2025 04:45 GMT
Toni Storm AEW
Toni Storm on AEW Collision (Image source: AEW on X)

Former AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm reunited with her longtime ally after several months. The reunion took place on the most recent episode of Collision.

Mariah May squashed a Toni Storm lookalike in nearly 30 seconds on the Saturday night show. The AEW Women's World Champion also dressed up Shay KarMichael as The Timeless One before beating her up. May was shocked to the core when Storm's butler, Luther, made his return.

The six-foot one-inch star was last seen alongside Storm at the 2024 All In pay-per-view, where she lost her Women's World Title to May. Later in the segment, Storm replaced her lookalike to surprise and take out The Glamour.

also-read-trending Trending

The segment ended with Luther and The Timeless One reuniting nearly six months after they last appeared together. You can view a clip of their reunion below.

Storm is slated to challenge Mariah May for the AEW Women's World Title next Saturday at Grand Slam: Australia. Fans are expecting the gold to change hands as the former WWE star has gained much momentum.

It will be interesting to see if The Timeless One finally manages to exact revenge on May by dethroning her.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Pratik Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी