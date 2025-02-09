Toni Storm finally reunites with 6 ft 1 in star in AEW

Former AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm reunited with her longtime ally after several months. The reunion took place on the most recent episode of Collision.

Mariah May squashed a Toni Storm lookalike in nearly 30 seconds on the Saturday night show. The AEW Women's World Champion also dressed up Shay KarMichael as The Timeless One before beating her up. May was shocked to the core when Storm's butler, Luther, made his return.

The six-foot one-inch star was last seen alongside Storm at the 2024 All In pay-per-view, where she lost her Women's World Title to May. Later in the segment, Storm replaced her lookalike to surprise and take out The Glamour.

The segment ended with Luther and The Timeless One reuniting nearly six months after they last appeared together. You can view a clip of their reunion below.

Storm is slated to challenge Mariah May for the AEW Women's World Title next Saturday at Grand Slam: Australia. Fans are expecting the gold to change hands as the former WWE star has gained much momentum.

It will be interesting to see if The Timeless One finally manages to exact revenge on May by dethroning her.

