Mariah May teases alliance with AEW's newest signee amid hiatus

Mariah May hasn't been seen on AEW television since losing to "Timeless" Toni Storm at Revolution on March 9. She recently stirred up some speculation with an interesting photo of herself and her former partner, Mina Shirakawa.

The former AEW Women's World Champion has tons of history with Mina Shirakawa. The two shared the ring together in World Wonder Ring Stardom many times, mostly as tag team partners. They reunited in All Elite Wrestling before May betrayed her mentor, Toni Storm, in July 2024.

Since then, they've had a rocky relationship, but with Shirakawa now competing in AEW, May has given her a shout-out on social media. She took to X/Twitter today to post a picture of the two together, potentially teasing a reunion in the near future. Check it out below:

Mariah May posts cryptic message after AEW Dynamite snub

Mina Shirakawa served as a supporting character during the early stages of Mariah May's program with "Timeless" Toni Storm, but she's now been promoted to the champion's rival.

Shirakawa made a huge impact shortly after signing with All Elite Wrestling by pinning Storm in a Women's World Championship Eliminator Four-Way Match. She's now earned a shot at the title, but despite all the history between them and Mariah May, the latter wasn't mentioned even once on the show.

As speculation swirls about May potentially jumping to WWE, many fans saw this as a snub—or even an erasure. The Glamour took to Instagram shortly after Dynamite with a cryptic message.

"finally someone let me out of my cage," wrote May.

The women of AEW have enjoyed a larger spotlight in the last few years, and May has been a huge part of that. Whether she returns to Tony Khan's promotion or moves on to WWE remains to be seen.

