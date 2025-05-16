"Let me out of my cage" - Popular AEW star breaks silence after being erased from history at Beach Break 2025

One of AEW's most popular names currently has been off of the promotion's programming for a couple of months now. The star in question, Mariah May, is currently linked with rumors of a potential WWE move.

The Glamour has not been seen in action in All Elite Wrestling since her unforgettable "Hollywood Ending" showdown with Toni Storm over the AEW Women's World Title at Revolution 2025. Rumors surrounding Mariah's future began to make the rounds after it was reported that the budding star could be WWE-bound. Many believe this to be the reason behind May not being featured on All Elite television as of late.

Incidentally, this week on AEW Dynamite : Beach Break, the 26-year-old's long-time ally, stable-mate and rival Mina Shirakawa returned to the Tony Khan-led promotion officially as a member of its women's division. Furthermore, she pinned the reigning Women's World Champion Toni Storm in a four-way Eliminator Match, securing a title bout for Double or Nothing 2025. Although both grapplers share history with Mariah May, The Fighting Princess was not alluded to at all by commentary during Storm's interactions with Mina this Wednesday.

Hours after this week's Dynamite, May took to Instagram to share photographs of herself, posing behind some backstage steel fencing, with an interesting caption.

"finally someone let me out of my cage," wrote May.

Check out Mariah May's Instagram post below:

WWE is reportedly planning to make an "outstanding" offer to Mariah once her All Elite contract expires. Whether she will jump ship after her deal runs out remains to be seen.

AEW re-signed another fan-favorite recently

AEW fans recently were clamoring for the company to retain another major name from its women's division who supposedly was also in a contract year - the latter being none other than Willow Nightingale. It appears now that the former TBS Champion is set to continue her stint in the Jacksonville-based promotion, as Fightful Select has reported that The Babe with The Power penned a new multi-year contract with All Elite Wrestling.

Nightingale is currently part of the babyface resistance waging war against The Death Riders and The Elite, and could be involved in the upcoming Anarchy in the Arena match set for Double or Nothing 2025.

