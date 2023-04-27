Marina Shafir breaks silence after her husband Roderick Strong's AEW debut

This week's AEW Dynamite featured Roderick Strong's first appearance in the company, leading to his wife Marina Shafir posting a cheeky message on Twitter.

The 39-year old star had a notable run in NXT, winning both the Cruiserweight and the North American titles at different points. He had also won the tag team titles several times, alongside his partners in the Undisputed Era faction. These achievements proved him to be a capable pro-wrestler, but he was quietly released by WWE sometime after his last match in 2022.

On the latest edition of Dynamite, Roderick Strong reunited with Adam Cole, saving the latter from a beatdown by the Jericho Appreciation Society. The two shared a warm hug after forcing the JAS to retreat. A short while later, AEW announced that Strong was now a part of the All Elite roster.

The announcement prompted Strong's wife and former WWE superstar Marina Shafir to share a tweet welcoming him.

"Sexy A** 😍@roderickstrong," she tweeted.

You can check out the original uncensored tweet here.

With Adam Cole now gaining a strong ally in his fight against Chris Jericho and the JAS, it remains to be seen what is next in the storyline in AEW.

