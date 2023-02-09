Mark Briscoe's next AEW appearance announced

The upcoming February 10th episode of AEW Rampage is shaping up to be an exciting one, as it was announced that Mark Briscoe would be making an appearance.

The announcement was made on the latest edition of Dynamite at the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, Texas. This will be Mark Briscoe's next appearance in All Elite Wrestling, and fans are eagerly awaiting his return to the ring.

Mark Briscoe made his AEW debut in a match and defeated Jay Lethal. He also paid tribute to his late brother Jay Briscoe. The match was highly emotional, as Mark honored his brother's legacy and showed the world that he has what it takes to make it in the world of pro wrestling.

Since then, Mark has become one of the most talked-about wrestlers, and fans are eager to see what he will bring to the ring on the upcoming episode of Rampage.

AEW Rampage has a stacked card with the Blackpool Combat Club facing off against Kip Sabian, The Butcher & The Blade. Jungle Boy "Jack Perry" will also be in action. Ruby Soho will face Marina Shafir in a highly anticipated match.

Are you looking forward to Mark Briscoe's upcoming appearance? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below

