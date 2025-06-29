"Mark Calaway is All Elite", "AEW Bound???" - Fans erupt after a hilarious update on The Undertaker

A new report has surfaced regarding The Undertaker's WWE contract and its potential expiry date. Fans have reacted to this and hilariously claimed that the Hall of Famer could join AEW once his deal concludes.

The Deadman is regarded as one of the greatest icons in the Stamford-based promotion's history. Besides having one of the most unique personas in the wrestling world, he has put on several memorable matches and featured in many incredible feuds over the past few decades. To this day, he still helps the company as a legend, mentoring up-and-coming talents.

Fightful Select recently reported that The Undertaker was in a "contract decade". He signed a 15-year agreement with WWE in 2019, and there were only nine years left in his deal. The Hall of Famer's contract is set to expire in 2034.

Fans on X hilariously reacted to the report and joked about The Undertaker leaving the company by 2034. Some made comments about him joining AEW around the time, in what could be a blockbuster signing.

Others joked about him making his debut at All In 2034 as part of a potential Casino Gauntlet match that year. One user even urged Tony Khan not to sign him.

Apart from The Undertaker, another WWE legend's contract details were reportedly revealed

Recently, another former WWE veteran's current contract details were reportedly revealed, and their deal is set to expire before this year ends. The name being discussed is Chris Jericho.

On X/Twitter, Raj Giri revealed that Jericho's AEW deal was set to come to an end later on in the year. He did not disclose any other information except for this. The Learning Tree has been with the company for six years now, and it remains to be seen if he leaves All Elite Wrestling before 2025 ends.

"It's Chris Jericho, very late in the year," Raj Giri wrote on X.

The Undertaker and several icons of the Attitude Era have hung up their boots. Meanwhile, Chris Jericho is currently on hiatus, and there has been no update on his impending comeback.

