"Go and have a good business relationship" - WWE legend advises unhappy AEW star to reconcile with Tony Khan

WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW personality Mark Henry recently encouraged MJF to mend his relationship with the promotion and Tony Khan.

The AEW star has not been present on the company's programming since the post-Double or Nothing episode of Dynamite. During the episode, he cut a scathing promo on Tony Khan, calling him a "f*cking mark" prior to outright demanding his release from the promotion. Despite fans itching for his return in recent months, the Long Islander remains MIA from All Elite programming.

WWE legend Mark Henry made it clear during an interview with Abe Kanan that he would like to see the former Pinnacle leader return to the promotion. The former world champion urged him to move forward and enjoy a successful relationship with the promotion.

"He's an unbelievable talent. I pray that whatever problems can be fixed and that you can move forward and go and have a good business relationship, as well as a personal relationship. Believe me, I've worked with people I didn't like. I've worked with people that, if they were on fire, I would not throw pee on them to put them out, but when it came to doing business and it came to respecting the work, I came to work every day with that in my mind." [H/T Fightful]

Mark Henry himself joined AEW in 2021, where he has since served as a commentator and coach for the company.

MJF may make his return at AEW All Out if reports are to be believed

At the All Out media call, Tony Khan affirmed that the roster will be back to 100%. Dave Meltzer from Wrestling Observer later explained during Wrestling Observer Radio that MJF might also be penciled in for an All Out appearance.

"He wouldn’t say what 100% means, but to me 100% means MJF, and I already knew MJF was coming back soon. So, I don’t know if its gonna be this week but he’s definitely in the running if you’re gonna put odds on something, he’d probably be the most likely guy,” said Dave Meltzer. [H/T WrestlePurists]

AEW All Out will host a Casino Ladder Match, which promises a 'Joker' mystery entrant in the match to determine a challenger for the world title. The 'Joker' could well be MJF. The former Pinnacle leader could also disrupt the world title match between CM Punk and Jon Moxley due to his bitter rivalry with Punk.

