Massive update on MJF's potential return status ahead of AEW All Out pay-per-view

There is a new wrinkle in the ongoing saga involving AEW and MJF regarding whether or not the Salt of the Earth will return to the company at the upcoming All Out pay-per-view.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman has been away from AEW since the June 1st edition of Dynamite, where he cut a scathing promo on Tony Khan and essentially walked out of the company.

He has not been seen in AEW since, nor has he been mentioned. However, with all of the controversy surrounding the AEW World Championship picture at the time of writing, some fans are wondering whether this Sunday is the right time to bring Maxwell back.

Speaking on the most recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer commented on how Tony Khan believes that AEW will be at 100% following the pay-per-view, with the respected journalist believing this is pointing to Friedman's return.

“I’m sure it could be whatever. Im sure a lot of people think MJF [will be the Joker Entrant], and MJF is coming back, and the winner gets a title shot. So, you know. The winner is presumably facing Punk unless Moxley wins. I mean MJF certainly makes as much sense as anyone but I don’t know if they want to pull the trigger this early. But maybe they do because Tony did say that after this show they will be at 100% and they will be the strongest unit, as far as talent, that they have ever ha, 100%," said Dave Meltzer. [H/T WrestlePurists]

Meltzer also stated that while many people could strengthen the AEW roster, bringing Friedman back from exile is arguably the most likely thing to happen.

"He wouldn’t say what 100% means, but to me 100% means MJF, and I already knew MJF was coming back soon. So, I don’t know if its gonna be this week but he’s definitely in the running if you’re gonna put odds on something, he’d probably be the most likely guy,” said Dave Metlzer. [H/T WrestlePurists]

MJF isn't the only one being considered by fans as the "Joker" for the Casino Ladder match

While it is likely that Maxwell Jacob Friedman could show up at All Out, whether it be in the world title match or the "Joker" position of the casino ladder match, Friedman isn't the only one being mentioned for a potential return.

Regarding the "Joker" role in the casino ladder match, some fans have speculated that Maxwell being involved in that match doesn't make any sense.

However, one person who does make sense is the Samoan Submission Machine, Samoa Joe.

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral I'm calling it now.



I do not think the Joker in the Casino Ladder Match is MJF. In fact, I think MJF will appear at the end of the show and attack the champion. He won't need the ladder match.



That means it can only be one man... Samoa Joe. I'm calling it now.I do not think the Joker in the Casino Ladder Match is MJF. In fact, I think MJF will appear at the end of the show and attack the champion. He won't need the ladder match.That means it can only be one man... Samoa Joe. https://t.co/IEMtru3aQ3

Joe has been away from the ring since the ROH Death Before Dishonor event in July 2022, having been involved in filming the upcoming "Twisted Metal" TV show, and looks primed to return to the ring and potentially set his sights on the AEW World Championship.

Who do you think will be the Joker this Sunday at All Out? Let us know in the comments section down below!

