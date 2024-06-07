Mark Henry couldn't believe WWE legend considered John Cena stronger than him

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry recently expressed his disbelief towards a legend and his former rival for claiming that John Cena is stronger than him. Henry revealed a personal story as well.

The WWE legend in question is The Big Show (aka Paul Wight) who is currently signed to AEW. Mark Henry has been considered to be one of the strongest athletes in the world. Interestingly, Henry's nickname happened to be 'World's Strongest Man.'

However, Henry also recalled how his former rival and colleague Big Show once claimed that John Cena was stronger than him. In an interview with Chris Van Vliet recently, Mark Henry expressed his disagreement with Big Show for saying Cena has more strength than him while revealing that the they once broke a steering wheel in a car.

"The difference between me and the strength world to the wrestlers is like track and field in the Olympics and track and field in high school, it's not the same man. I remember Big Show had his list of the strongest wrestlers ever, and he put John Cena in front of me and I said, 'Man what the hell is wrong with you? What's wrong with you?' I was like, 'You know that dude ain't nearly as strong as me, I've bent steel with my hands. Me and Big Show I broke a steering wheel one time in a car." [34:22-35:06]

John Cena on his potential WWE return

Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show recently, John Cena revealed that he will be busy for the rest of the year filming Heads of State and Peacemaker 2 when asked about a potential WWE return.

Cena also admitted that he will try his best to return after Christmas.

"I’m crossing my fingers and toes and my heart that maybe, just maybe, I can tell the Hollywood world to pump the breaks for a while and come back to my family for one last run. I’m trying, I hope [so], we’ll see what happens.” [H/T Inside The Ropes]

Cena was last seen at WrestleMania 40, where he helped Cody Rhodes in the main event. Only time will tell when the 16-time world champion will be back in the ring again.

