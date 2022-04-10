"Somebody's gonna get their a** whooped" – WWE Hall of Famer is a big fan of William Regal's faction in AEW with Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson

WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW personality Mark Henry praised William Regal and his Blackpool Combat Club (BCC) faction comprising Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson.

Danielson and Moxley allied with William Regal after the former King of the Ring winner made his debut at AEW Revolution and separated them after their grudge match.

Former World Heavyweight Champion Mark Henry was on Busted Open Radio, where he spoke about his thoughts on The Blackpool Combat Club. Henry said he felt like he was ten years old again when he watched The Blackpool Combat Club perform. He added that he starts hearing his WWE theme music when he sees the BCC:

"I feel like I'm 10 years old, when I watched the BCC, excuse me. When I watched Bryan Danielson and Moxley and Regal, I know somebody is finna get their a** whooped. I can hear my music play. There's going to be some wigs splitting. There's going to be some, a battle of attrition. Can you recover? So you can have some fight left in you. It's not always about the win. It's about how you fight." (from 22:58 to 23:42)

Mark Henry was impressed by AEW star Wheeler Yuta

Mark Henry was on Busted Open Radio talking about the main event of last week's edition of AEW Rampage, which saw Wheeler Yuta put in a stellar performance against Jon Moxley and join the BCC.

When Henry spoke about his feelings towards The Blackpool Combat Club, he gave major props to the ROH Pure Champion for his immense performance against Moxley, stating Yuta should be proud of himself:

"I mean, God dang it, man. Like last night, that was really, really impressive. He (Yuta) did a hell of a job. He should be proud of himself." (from 23:46 to 23:55)

With Moxley and Danielson on his side and William Regal to guide him, the sky is the limit for Wheeler Yuta. Can he reach the levels of his new teammates?

