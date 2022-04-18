Mark Henry explains why Bryan Danielson is one of the best wrestlers in AEW (Exclusive)

Wrestling legend Mark Henry recently praised AEW star Bryan Danielson by crediting his mind for the business.

Bryan made his debut for the promotion at All Out 2021, just a few months after he Danielson in the main event of WWE WrestleMania 37. Since his AEW debut, Bryan has reminded everyone that he is The American Dragon, as he has delivered hard-hitting, physical contests every time he competes.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Mark Henry, who works behind the scenes and as an interviewer in AEW, spoke highly of Danielson. He described how the fan-favorite star has a "brilliant mind" and explained the meticulous nature of the veteran's work:

"He is a brilliant mind," said Henry. "Everything he does makes sense and he does not waste his time with stuff that does not make sense." (4:47-5:01)

You can check out the full interview below:

Bryan Danielson shared the ring with Mark Henry during the world's strongest man's last outing to date. At WWE Greatest Royal Rumble, they competed in the 50-man battle royal.

Bryan Danielson continues to build the Blackpool Combat Club in AEW

Bryan Danielson has enjoyed an alliance forged in blood with Jon Moxley ever since they clashed at Revolution in March. The American Dragon looked to partner with The Purveyor of Violence to hone the future of the promotion in the way they see fit.

William Regal later joined the pair to form the violent trinity, and they set to work quickly against the Workhorsemen, the Varsity Blondes and Best Friends. It was within the latter group that Moxley, Bryan and Regal scouted Wheeler Yuta. After Yuta reciprocated the interest, Mox and Bryan tested the young star in singles competition.

AEW on TV @AEWonTV #AEWRampage Let's give it up for the new kid on the block Let's give it up for the new kid on the block 👏👏👏👏 #AEWRampage https://t.co/rgHu5m8wJc

After impressing in both of these outings, the ROH Pure Champion joined the Blackpool Combat Club. They competed in their first trios match together this past week on Rampage and defeated the Gunn Club.

Have you enjoyed Danielson's recent run? Sound off below.

Fans in India can catch AEW Dynamite and Rampage only on Eurosport.

Mark Henry names the future of wrestling in an interview with Sportskeeda. More details here.

Edited by Colin Tessier

LIVE POLL Q. Are you a fan of Bryan Danielson? Yes No 0 votes so far