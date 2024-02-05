Mark Henry calls match against 6ft 8in WWE Superstar one of his "proudest moments"

Mark Henry shared a photo on social media featuring a WWE Superstar recently. The star features in the post was none other than Braun Strowman.

In a 2016 WWE house show, the two giants faced each other in a colossal match where Strowman prevailed over The World's Strongest Man.

The duo have collided several times in WWE. Strowman and Henry are both larger-than-life characters and their encounters were always something to watch out for.

Earlier today, Mark Henry took to Twitter and posted a picture of them staring at each other other.

"One of my proudest moments!" Mark Henry shared.

Braun Strowman is a former WWE Universal Champion who has been out of action since May 2023 and is recovering after a neck surgery.

Mark Henry heaps praise on Swerve Strickland

According to many fans, Swerve Strickland is one of the best wrestlers in the AEW roster. His charisma and aura has been that of a champion lately.

While speaking on Premier Live TV, The World's Strongest Man lauded Strickland's skills. He also noted that he has improved himself since arriving at AEW.

“He is definitely the breakout wrestler of ‘23. But you gotta look at this too, is he the same guy that he was at WWE? At NXT? He’s not the same guy. He grew up. He’s 20 pounds heavier. He looks more the part. Also, he didn’t do a lot of the hardcore and tough character building, the face that you do, ‘Hey, man, be careful. That dude ain’t right. He’s willing to put himself through pain for you to have pain.’ He wasn’t that guy. So he’s the same man, but just elevated," Henry said.

Henry is working at the Jacksonville-based promotion as a coach to wrestlers backstage.

