Mark Henry, CJ Perry, and more react to CM Punk's blockbuster return at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames

Former world champion CM Punk made his triumphant return to WWE after nearly a decade at Survivor Series 2023, and many AEW stars couldn't help but react to it.

After weeks of speculations and rumors, CM Punk finally made his blockbuster WWE return in his hometown, Chicago. The Best in the World showed up right before the show went off the air to a humongous pop.

The blockbuster return has managed to break the internet, with everyone in the pro wrestling community discussing it. People from AEW also reacted to the former world champion showing up at Survivor Series.

Interestingly, Mark Henry, who works as a trainer and coach in the Jacksonville-based promotion, expressed his shock at Punk's WWE re-signing. Many active AEW talents also reacted to The Second City Saint's comeback, including Andrade El Idolo, CJ Perry (fka Lana), and Danhausen.

For those unaware, Punk was fired from AEW in September 2023 after a backstage altercation with Jack Perry.

What did Triple H say about CM Punk returning to WWE?

Following the blockbuster return of Punk at the Survivor Series Premium Live Event in Chicago, WWE Chief Content Officer fielded questions from the media at the post-show press conference.

Triple H said the following about The Second City Saint's comeback:

“We are incredibly excited about it. It's been a long time in some ways. But a long time coming. You can say this about CM Punk: love him, hate him, positive or negative, whatever you want to say, people talk about him all the time." [H/T Forbes]

Only time will tell what's next for Punk following his shocking return in Chicago.

