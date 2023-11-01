Mark Henry criticizes WWE Superstar's concussion angle on RAW, says it is "distracting" and "confusing"

AEW coach Mark Henry is one of the experienced veterans in the pro wrestling industry. After leaving WWE in 2021, the World's Strongest Man joined AEW in 2021 as a commentator and a coach.

The former WWE Champion recently criticized the "concussion angle" between the match of Candice LeRae and Xia Li from the latest installment of RAW. When Xia Li hit Candice with a spinning heel kick after their match, LeRae couldn't get up, indicating a concussion.

While speaking on Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry expressed his thoughts on the angle.

"It's such a serious thing that I don't want pro wrestling to make plays on the concussions. We need to have people to really acknowledge and know, 'Okay, this is not wrestling.' So if you... make plays on it, it's distracting and it's confusing, and I feel like somebody might actually have a concussion and they won't be diagnosed, you know what I'm saying?" said Mark Henry. [H/T - Wrestling Inc]

After LeRae couldn't get up following the kick, the referee stopped the match, and the staff surrounded Candice, with Xia Li being declared the winner.

Mark Henry praises AEW stars Powerhouse Hobbs and Wardlow

The World's Strongest Man is a great veteran who never pulls back when the time comes to praise young superstars.

Speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, the former WWE Superstar applauded Hobbs and Wardlow for their work.

“Will Hobbs, number one. You tell them to do something once and he does it. Booker, how mad does it make you as a mentor and a coach, you tell somebody to do something [and] they don’t do it? You tell them to do it and they don’t do it... And then you ask them, ‘Hey, why didn’t you do what I asked you to do?’ And they go, ‘oh man, I forgot. I didn’t. You know what? I didn’t even think about it," said Mark Henry.

World's Strongest Man also said that both men don't give excuses when given advice.

"I heard all the excuses. We don’t have that. Yeah, he implemented it immediately. And he is an open book to wanting to be successful. And he takes advice from people who went there and walked that walk before. And man, I can’t wait for him to really, really explain why he’s doing what he’s doing. But Wardlow, Wardlow. Listen, he got it, man. He wants to be it. But it’s about opportunity,” said Mark Henry.

Mark Henry is concerned over the concussion angle as recently, AEW star Jon Moxley suffered a concussion during a match.

What do you think about WWE using "concussion" as an angle? Let us know in the comments below.

Even LA Knight's friend doesn't think he can defeat Roman Reigns...more details here