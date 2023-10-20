WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry heaps praise on top AEW stars

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry recently spoke about being a coach in AEW and praised two top stars for always listening to his advice.

The stars in question are Wardlow and Powerhouse Hobbs. The two men are being positioned as top talents in their respective storylines in AEW as Hobbs is currently part of the Don Callis family and feuding with former WWE Champion Chris Jericho. Whereas Wardlow is seemingly being built up to challenge MJF for the AEW World Championship in the future.

Speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, the WWE veteran praised both stars and reflected on his frustrations with wrestlers who don't follow instructions:

“Will Hobbs, number one. You tell them to do something once and he does it. Booker, how mad does it make you as a mentor and a coach, you tell somebody to do something [and] they don’t do it? You tell them to do it and they don’t do it. You tell them again and they don’t do it. And then you ask them, ‘Hey, why didn’t you do what I asked you to do?’ And they go, ‘oh man, I forgot. I didn’t.’ You know what? I didn’t even think about it. I heard all the excuses. We don’t have that. Yeah, he implemented it immediately. And he is an open book to wanting to be successful. And he takes advice from people who went there and walked that walk before. And man, I can’t wait for him to really, really explain why he’s doing what he’s doing. But Wardlow, Wardlow. Listen, he got it, man. He wants to be it. But it’s about opportunity.” H/T:[Wrestlingheadlines]

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry explains his role in AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry signed with All Elite Wrestling as a talent scout and a coach. The veteran recently revealed how his position has evolved over the years.

On The Hall of Fame podcast, Mark Henry talked in detail about his role in All Elite Wrestling:

“I never changed titles. You know me. I’ve always been a conduit. I have always been a guy that wanted the greater good to happen. I always wanted everybody to get to the top. I always wanted success for everybody. There was a time when I had a role. I helped run the community effort [and] the educational programming I ran. I don’t do that now. It’s a hard job that requires a lot of time."

The former WWE star also spoke about working on the wrestling psychology of up-and-coming talent:

"I’m spending more time working on the psychology side of wrestling with each individual wrestler. I like the fact that I can influence guys into seeing that everything don’t [sic] work for them. It’s more of being a psychology coach than a physical coach. We got guys that teach them how to do it. I teach them where to do it when to do it, and why you’re doing it. Those are the things I feel like is the more important elements in pro wrestling." [H/T: Fightful]

