WWE Hall of Famer explains his role in AEW, claims he is not a "physical coach"

A WWE Hall of Famer currently signed to All Elite Wrestling recently explained his position in the company. The name in question is none other than Mark Henry.

The former World Heavyweight Champion left WWE to sign with AEW in 2021 as a talent scout and a coach. He was briefly a part of Rampage's commentary team before becoming a backstage correspondent.

On The Hall of Fame podcast, Mark Henry described how his AEW role had evolved since he joined the company two years ago.

“I never changed titles. You know me. I’ve always been a conduit. I have always been a guy that wanted the greater good to happen. I always wanted everybody to get to the top. I always wanted success for everybody. There was a time when I had a role. I helped run the community effort [and] the educational programming I ran. I don’t do that now. It’s a hard job that requires a lot of time."

Henry added that he was working on the wrestling psychology of up-and-coming performers in the Tony Khan-led company:

"I’m spending more time working on the psychology side of wrestling with each individual wrestler. I like the fact that I can influence guys into seeing that everything don’t [sic] work for them. It’s more of being a psychology coach than a physical coach. We got guys that teach them how to do it. I teach them where to do it when to do it, and why you’re doing it. Those are the things I feel like is the more important elements in pro wrestling." [H/T: Fightful]

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry on CM Punk's backstage issues in AEW

Mark Henry has shared the locker room with CM Punk in WWE and AEW. The Second City Saint was recently fired from All Elite Wrestling after his alleged backstage scuffle with Jack Perry at All In 2023.

On The Hall of Fame podcast, The World's Strongest Man shared his thoughts on the former WWE Champion:

"I feel like Punk is a lot like some of the people in sports that I know. The people in sports hate the fact that college football and college students are getting paid money now. It's an old-school mentality, and the old-school mentality rubs young people the wrong way. Young people call you a boomer or outdated, and some people are stuck in their ways."

Henry further explained why Punk seemingly had heat with some of his peers:

"Punk is stuck in his way, and that's not a knock. I like conviction; I like somebody that can stand to their guns, and they can debate with you on the fact that 'You know what? this is why sometimes being the old will save your life because I know better, I experienced it, I went through the fire,' and I feel like that Punk's delivery of some of that conviction fell on deaf ears." [21:03 - 22:16]

