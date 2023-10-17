WWE legend on what he feels is true about the 'CM Punk problem' in AEW

A WWE Hall of Famer currently working backstage in AEW recently spoke about CM Punk's situation in the company's locker room.

The name in question is none other than Mark Henry, who is a coach and a talent scout for AEW. The veteran recently spoke about Punk having an old-school mentality that did not connect with the young talent.

Speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, The World's Strongest Man gave his thoughts on CM Punk:

"I feel like Punk is a lot like some of the people in sports that I know. The people in sports hate the fact that college football and college students are getting paid money now. It's an old school mentality and the old school mentality rubs young people the wrong way. Young people call you a boomer or outdated and some people are stuck in their ways and Punk is stuck in his way and that's not a knock. I like conviction, I like somebody that can stand to their guns and they can debate with you on the fact that, 'You know what? this is why sometimes being the old will save your life because I know better, I experienced it, I went through the fire,' and I feel like that Punk's delivery of some of that conviction fell on deaf ears." [21:03-22:16]

Wrestling veteran believes CM Punk is headed to WWE

Former WCW veteran Konnan believes CM Punk may be headed back to WWE after getting fired from AEW.

The Best in the World got into trouble once again when he had a physical backstage altercation with Jack Perry at AEW All In, which resulted in Tony Khan terminating Punk's contract with All Elite Wrestling.

Speaking on his "Keepin' It 100" OFFICIAL podcast, Konnan revealed that he tried to contact Punk and assumed he might be going back to the Stamford-based promotion:

"I sent out a message to him [CM Punk] through Rey Mysterio and he never answered back, that itself told me that he probably didn't want to come down and I am assuming now I haven't even tried because I have a feeling he is going to WWE but I could be wrong." [5:55 - 6:10]

