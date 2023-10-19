WWE veteran supports Mark Henry after he accused John Cena of taking spotlight away from SmackDown star

Former WWE veteran Dutch Mantell recently expressed what he thought about a certain Hall of Famer's comments. The person in question was Mark Henry.

The World's Strongest Man has been known for his time with WWE, where he stayed for roughly a little more than two decades. After retirement, he helped the promotion's backstage personnel. He is now presently a coach and backstage interviewer for AEW.

On Twitter, Dutch Mantell explained that he was recently asked how Mark Henry was backstage. He called him a "prince," and claimed that if everybody was like Mark, there would definitely be fewer backstage issues in the business. This could have been timed to paint Henry in a good light, following some recent comments the Hall of Famer had about John Cena.

"Someone asked how was @TheMarkHenry behind the curtain, and I said, 'He's a prince. If everybody was like Mark, there'd be very little issues backstage'. He was always, always respectful of me, and everybody else that I could see. Good guy," wrote Dutch.

What were WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry's recent comments on John Cena?

On WWE SmackDown last week, John Cena opened the show to welcome the fans to its season premiere. Before he could say more, Roman Reigns interrupted him and made his way to the ring.

Cena made it clear to Reigns that he would not go for his title, as he felt like he hadn't earned it, but he instead endorsed the man who he felt deserved a shot. This was revealed to be LA Knight, and this then began a verbal confrontation between the two parties.

While speaking on the Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry commented on John Cena's involvement, as he brought up how during a lot of points in the segment, Cena was drawing attention to himself, even if he was simply standing on the side, while LA Knight and Roman Reigns were having their moment.

”The number one thing was [Cena] drawing attention to himself. You cannot [do that] when something is going on in the ring... We know the obvious reason why — because he's John Cena," Henry continued. "All of the antics and the 'Hey, look at me' — it took away from the segment." [H/T WrestlingINC]

Currently, Mark Henry is one of the veterans that many come to listen to, as they talk about the business on podcasts and such. He has varied experience in such matters, and is still contributing to the wrestling industry, now as a coach for AEW.

