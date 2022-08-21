Mark Henry describes how he adapted to his current role in AEW (Exclusive)

Mark Henry has candidly shared some details on how he's faring in his current role in AEW so far.

Following his debut at Double or Nothing 2021, Henry started as a color commentator and analyst for Rampage. Since then, he has been an interviewer for the show, usually, before the main event matches ensue with his signature catchphrase, "It's time for the main event." He is also a coach and a talent scout in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor Bill Apter, Henry expressed his delight about the dynamic AEW backstage. The World's Strongest Man was grateful to fellow commentators Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, and Excalibur for teaching him how to be an effective announcer.

When asked by Apter if he visualized himself for the role, Henry said no but admitted that he was more than happy to help and do anything in any way he could.

"I open the door and I open my mind to doing anything and everything I can do to help and I feel like I'm doing that," Henry said. [from 3:37 - 3:45]

AEW personality Mark Henry recalled a moment when he slammed two former WWE stars

Also, in the same interview, Mark Henry recalled the time he power-slammed enormous men like Viscera and The Big Show (AKA Paul Wight in AEW).

He highlighted his table slam to Wight and said it was the most impressive thing he ever did.

"For me to grab a man, 490 pounds, and pick him up to my chest and walk with him about six feet and then yoke him over my head and then slam, that's a level of strength that's hard to hard to communicate without having a sports scientist break that down to you. Like it was one of the most impressive things I have ever done," Henry said.

The World's Strongest Man hasn't wrestled in AEW so far. He explained that he has nerve damage that prevents him from competing in the ring. Still, it remains to be seen if Henry will give it another shot in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

