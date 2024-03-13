Mark Henry points out major flaw in Roman Reigns’ WrestleMania 40 match

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is gearing up for WrestleMania XL, and he is set to compete on both nights. Talking about his bouts, Mark Henry pointed out a major flaw in one of the matches.

Roman Reigns and The Rock will face Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins at WrestleMania XL Night One. If the babyfaces lose to the heels, Rhodes’ match against Roman Reigns on Night Two for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship will have a Bloodline Rules stipulation, which means the stable will be allowed to do whatever they want in the match.

While speaking on the recent edition of the Busted Open podcast, AEW star Mark Henry commented on the tag team match on Night One and said that it overshadows the more important bout that will take place on Night Two.

“Not only is it high stakes, [WWE] basically have set up a way now that the Bloodline can do whatever they want. I mean, don’t you want fair? Everybody should be working towards fair, one-on-one, mano a mano, the title of ‘The Tribal Chief’ and ‘The Head of The Table,' and most of all, Universal Champion rolled into one. And I feel like if you allow all of this interference, it takes away from that." [h/t ewrestlingnews]

He added that the focus had seemingly shifted.

But that’s kind of what they’re gearing toward. I feel like the focus should be more on the honor of the big event rather than, what can we get away with?”

Former WWE writer says that The Rock will not turn on Roman Reigns

Speculation among fans ahead of WrestleMania XL suggests that The Rock will turn on his cousin and help Cody Rhodes win the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship.

While many people in the WWE Universe believe so, former writer Vince Russo thinks otherwise. He suggested that The Brahma Bull would not side with Rhodes as the current angle is practically a shoot, thanks to the original plans being diverted after online criticism.

"The fact of the matter is this is a shoot. He tried to come in, he tried to replace Cody. The 'Cody Crybabies' as he called them, totally one thousand percent turned against him. The Rock went into F U mode. I think that's the mode that he is. They can certainly do that but I'd be watching it and I'd be saying there is no way in the world he would've done that," Russo said on Sprotskeeda Wrestling's Legion of Raw podcast.

The Great One turned heel at the WrestleMania Kickoff event by slapping The American Nightmare in the face. He then joined forces with his evil cousin Roman Reigns and even acknowledged him as The Tribal Chief.

