The Rock will not turn on Roman Reigns at WrestleMania; former WWE writer shares his views (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo feels there is no way The Rock is turning on Roman Reigns at WrestleMania.

Ever since The Great One returned and sided with The Bloodline, there have been rumors about him eventually turning on Roman Reigns. However, The Rock has shown his loyalty to the faction by acknowledging Roman as his Tribal Chief, and there are no indications of any cracks in his relationship with the champ.

This week on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, Russo said that he feels it would be outside The Rock's character to turn on Roman at this point. He pointed out that The People's Champ turned on the fans in the first place because they rejected him and wanted Cody to headline WrestleMania. The veteran writer felt that if The Great One turned on Roman, it would not align with his current gimmick.

"The fact of the matter is this is a shoot. He tried to come in, he tried to replace Cody. The 'Cody Crybabies' as he called them, totally one thousand percent turned against him. The Rock went into F U mode. I think think that's the mode that he is. They can certainly do that but I'd be watching it and I'd be saying there is no way in the world he would've done that." [24:46 onwards]

This past week on SmackDown, The People's Champ went off on another promo mocking Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. This time, however, Cody retaliated by slapping the Hollywood star. The Brahma Bull was left shocked and speechless as the show went off the air.

Things are certainly heating up in the WWE as we continue on the Road to WrestleMania.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

Vince Russo thinks Tony Khan does not care about AEW ratings. Check out his comments below.

Poll : Do you think The Rock will betray Roman Reigns at WrestleMania? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion