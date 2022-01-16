WWE Hall of Famer discusses potential plans for Jon Moxley when he returns to AEW

Mark Henry recently discussed a list of potential names that Jon Moxley could face once he returns to AEW programming.

While it is still unknown when Mox will return to All Elite Wrestling, GCW has officially booked the former WWE Superstar in one of their marquee matches for their upcoming 'The WRLD on GCW" event on January 23rd. He will defend the promotion's coveted title against Homicide.

While speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Henry stated that he's hoping to see The Death Rider return to his same old aggressive persona in AEW:

"Well, I mean he's [Jon Moxley] had his issues with, you know, with the Murderhawk [Lance Archer]. I see him coming back and being more of the same. The a** kicker," Mark Henry said.

GameChangerWrestling @GCWrestling_



Just Signed for



*GCW World Title Match*



MOX

vs

187



Plus:

Janela vs Cardona

Allie vs Ruby

Gresham vs Blake

Team Bandido vs Team Gringo



Watch LIVE on PPV or

fite.tv/watch/the-wrld…



Sun, Jan 23rd - 8PM

LIVE from The Hammerstein Ballroom! *BREAKING*Just Signed for #TheWrldOnGCW *GCW World Title Match*MOXvs187Plus:Janela vs CardonaAllie vs RubyGresham vs BlakeTeam Bandido vs Team GringoWatch LIVE on PPV or @FiteTV Sun, Jan 23rd - 8PMLIVE from The Hammerstein Ballroom! *BREAKING*Just Signed for #TheWrldOnGCW:*GCW World Title Match*MOXvs187Plus:Janela vs CardonaAllie vs RubyGresham vs BlakeTeam Bandido vs Team GringoWatch LIVE on PPV or @FiteTV:fite.tv/watch/the-wrld…Sun, Jan 23rd - 8PMLIVE from The Hammerstein Ballroom! https://t.co/5lz9YewFax

The veteran further added that stars like Will Hobbs, Wardlow, Sammy Guevara and Dante Martin have truly elevated themselves while Moxley has been away from promotion. Henry believes any of these names could be a fantastic opponent for the 36-year old wrestler.

Interestingly enough, Henry spoke highly of Ricky Starks and said that the latter is 'tailor-made' to fight someone of Mox's caliber:

"There's some guys that have elevated themselves since he was gone. You know, there's Will Hobbs that has elevated himself, Sammy Guevara has elevated himself. Dante Martin has elevated himself. Wardlow has elevated himself. There's multiple guys that I feel like would be a great adversary. I really think Ricky Starks is a guy that is tailor-made for a guy like Moxley," Henry added.

Previous reports have suggested that Jon Moxley may return to AEW before appearing at the GCW event. Since his return to wrestling is inevitable, one shouldn't be surprised to see Mox appear on Dynamite sometime soon.

Will Jon Moxley go after Hangman Page's AEW World Championship?

It's worth recalling that Moxley took a sabbatical when he was steadily clawing his way back into the world title picture. He could have faced Bryan Danielson in the tournament finals had he not entered the Inpatient Alcohol Treatment program.

With that said, the former WWE Superstar can stake his claim to Hangman Page's world title whenever he makes his comeback at All Elite Wrestling.

