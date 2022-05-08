"He really looked good" - Mark Henry praises AEW debut of former WWE Superstar

WWE Hall of Famer and AEW announcer Mark Henry had high praise for W. Morrissey's debut earlier this week on Dynamite.

Morrissey (fka Big Cass) was inserted into the ongoing feud between MJF and Wardlow on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite. Just a week earlier, MJF called in a mystery opponent for Mr. Mayhem after the defeat of Lance Archer.

Friedman hinted that the opponent was taller than Wardlow and offered Enzo Amore's signature catchphrase, "You can't teach that," as a hint. AEW delivered on the tease as we saw W. Morrissey cross the proverbial forbidden door from his home of IMPACT Wrestling.

Speaking on the latest edition of Busted Open Radio, AEW commentator Mark Henry revealed that he was a big fan of the arrival. The WWE Hall of Famer gushed about Morrissey's current look:

"When you get Morrissey coming down and looking the way that he looked. I mean, he looked like all the money in the world just stacked up as high as he is tall. And they had a good match. Like he really looked good. He paid homage to to Enzo, when they started talking about Enzo he did a little Enzo shuffle. But that was only a portion of it" (31:16-31:49)

Morrissey failed to make his debut a winning one, much to the disdain of MJF and Shawn Spears. With the War Dog's latest win, it's all but confirmed that he will finally meet MJF in the ring. The two are scheduled for a contract signing this week on Dynamite.

Tommy Dreamer thinks AEW should sign Morrissey permanently

ECW legend Tommy Dreamer was also really impressed by Morrissey during his debut, going so far as to suggest the seven-foot star should be signed to a permanent deal whenever he hits free agency.

Morrissey is currently signed to IMPACT Wrestling, and has been since 2021. He has thus far challenged for the world title held by Moose on two occasions since his arrival.

The former Cass has been a prominent feature for IMPACT, marking a complete turnaround from his original departure from WWE. With that being said, they may have a hard time keeping hold of the giant with the amount of praise he's garnering.

Both AEW and WWE represent feasible options for Morrissey should he want to capitalize on his star potential when his IMPACT deal is up.

When using quotes from this article, please credit Busted Open Radio and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Who's stronger? Goldberg or Brock Lesnar? Drew McIntyre answers the ultimate question.

Edited by Jacob Terrell