Mark Henry reacts to 36-year-old star's creepy vignette after WWE release

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry, who currently works with AEW, had an interesting reaction to a 36-year-old star's new name and his creepy vignette after his recent release from the Stamford-based promotion.

The star in question is Elias, who now calls himself "Elijah." He was recently released from WWE along with several other stars as a part of budget cuts following the TKO merger. Meanwhile, the no-compete clause has reportedly ended and fans could see the released stars elsewhere.

Meanwhile, Elias shared a creepy vignette featuring a graveyard with a tombstone which had 'Elias' written on it. The video also showed him burying himself in order to adopt a new name and character, "Elijah." The vignette is certainly intriguing and has fans all over the internet anticipating the former WWE Superstar's next move.

Meanwhile, Hall of Famer Mark Henry, who is currently a part of AEW as a backstage trainer and coach, reacted to Elijah's new character vignette and name change.

Taking to the "X" social media platform, Mark Henry had the following to say about Elias' vignette:

"I am here all day long for this one!"

How Elias reacted to his WWE release recently

Elias (nka Elijah) definitely had a memorable run while at WWE. Following the news of his release from the company, The Drifter took to the "X" social media platform to share the following message:

"From Drifting onto the scene.. To WrestleMania with John Cena & The Undertaker.. To Millions around the world for years Walking With Elias.. A #1 ITunes Album & To being my own younger brother (ZEKE) while traveling the world.. It’s been a blast. God is Good!"

Only time will tell where Elias (Elijah) will be heading, if he wishes to prolong his wrestling career following his release from WWE.

