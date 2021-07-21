Mark Henry reveals which rising AEW stars have impressed him the most 

AEW star Mark Henry recently listed the rising stars in Tony Khan's promotion who have impressed him the most due to their work ethic.

Henry debuted for AEW at Double or Nothing pay-per-view on May 30, where he was announced as an analyst for the promotion's upcoming show, Rampage. The show will begin airing on August 13 on Fridays at 10 PM EST on TNT. Additionally, he also has coaching responsibilities in AEW, through which he provides valuable insights into the business to the younger generation of stars.

Appearing on the Battleground Podcast, Mark Henry heaped praise on Will Hobbs, saying that he admires the Team Taz member's work ethic and passion for the business. He further named Darby Allin, Ethan Page, and Ricky Starks, among those athletes he regularly talks to.

The World's Strongest Man also revealed that Max Caster and Anthony Bowens, collectively known as The Acclaimed, is one of his favorite tag teams right now.

"I mean, I've had a lot of surprises. I really like Will Hobbs. Work ethic, he's a sponge, he wants to learn, he wants to do better. Darby Allin, Ricky Starks, All Ego Ethan Page are people I talk to on a regular basis. Max Caster....talented, talented! Anthony Bowens. The Acclaimed is one of my favorites. I play favorites," said Mark Henry.

AEW's Mark Henry reveals why he believes in favoritism

Mark Henry also shared his thoughts on the concept of favoritism. The AEW star said that he picks his favorites by examining the amount of hard work put in by the performers. He further explained that everybody would not get treated equally but "fairly" based on how much effort they put into honing and improving their craft.

"There are people that say 'Oh man, it's not fair, you gotta be good to everybody.' No! You gotta be good to everybody but there is favoritism in this world. And if you want my affection, you want me to co-sign for you, you gotta do extra. People that do extra and people that get my affection, they're gonna get treated differently. Everybody's not gonna get treated equally, but everybody's gonna get treated fair," said Mark Henry.

Apart from this, Henry also spoke about his in-ring debut in AEW. While the former World Heavyweight Champion said that he would definitely get back into the ring, it'll not happen anytime soon.

If you use any quotes, please backlink the Battleground Podcast and provide a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

