Mark Henry reveals if he will wrestle in AEW

New AEW signing Mark Henry has revealed that he will strap on his wrestling boots once again in his new company. Henry stated that he will wrestle but doesn't know how many matches he has in him.

Mark Henry surprisingly debuted on AEW programming at their Double or Nothing pay-per-view. It was later revealed by AEW that Henry will be an analyst on their upcoming AEW Rampage, as well as a coach. The WWE Hall of Famer was a part of WWE for over two decades, having joined them way back in 1996.

In his most recent appearance on the Sports Guys Talking Wrestling show, Mark Henry stated that he will wrestle in AEW, which will be his first match since 2018.

“Definitely. If I’m going to do a match, I’m gonna do a match with AEW. Whether it’s the first one, the second one or however many I got left in me, definitely I’m gonna be there.” (H/T WrestleZone)

The WWE legend opened up earlier this year about having one final match before hanging up his wrestling boots for good.

Mark Henry's role in AEW

“I have been fortunate to experience a great deal of success in my pro wrestling career... I’m excited to join the broadcast team on AEW RAMPAGE, and I can’t wait to work with the incredible roster at @AEW.” 💪🏿💪🏿 https://t.co/nNKLDBp9uZ — TheMarkHenry (@TheMarkHenry) June 1, 2021

In the same show, Mark Henry discussed his role in AEW. He said that he will be a "sounding board" for AEW's creative talent, as well as help them with "community involvement."

"I’m gonna be the sounding board for creative and sitting in, talking to Tony and figure out what’s gonna work and what’s not gonna work and what’s worth a try. It’s a lot that’s going on, community involvement and that’s something that’s foreign to them. They’re pretty much a new company finding their way. They’ve found a way to get young people and I’m gonna find a way for them to get the old people too.”

It remains to be seen when Mark Henry will feature next on AEW. AEW Rampage, the show on which he will commentate on, will debut in August.

