"I didn't do that and I feel guilty" - Mark Henry reveals why he wants to return to wrestling

WWE legend Mark Henry has opened up about having one last match in pro wrestling and stated the reason for wanting to return to the ring. Henry wants to give a young star "the rub" and also pay "tribute" to the fans, which he couldn't do previously.

In his most recent appearance on Booker T's Hall of Fame show, Mark Henry was asked by the two-time Hall of Famer about his rumored return to the ring.

Henry stated that he did not get to say goodbye to the fans or help an up-and-coming Superstar by "putting them over."

"There's a lot of kids that didn't get to see me wrestle, that they only saw me on YouTube, it's been enough time that is passed. Also, I quit before I had a last match. Before I waved to everybody, I had the pink jacket on, I'm sorry I lied to y'all that I was leaving and retiring - I own it. But I did not get that match where you go and pay tribute to the fans and you go and wrestle somebody that's up-and-coming, that's talented and you give them what we call 'the rub'. I didn't do that and I feel guilty, that's why I'm doing it."

Mark Henry joked that he decided to wrestle after 50 years of age so that fans' expectations would be less and that he could have a short match instead of a 20-minute, five-star match. The Hall of Famer stated that he is currently in good shape to get into the ring once again.

Mark Henry wants to face NXT UK star

In a recent interview, Mark Henry stated that he wants to face NXT United Kingdom Champion, WALTER, in his final match. Here's what Henry said:

"I want to have one more match before I completely say I’m never going to wrestle again. And WALTER is one of those guys that… he may need to be put in the Hall of Pain to make it, to be tempered by the fire that can make you a champion."

Henry's last singles match in WWE came back in 2017 when he faced Braun Strowman on RAW.

