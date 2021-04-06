Hall of Famer teases WWE return to challenge WALTER for the NXT UK Championship

Mark Henry has hinted at coming out of retirement to challenge WALTER for the WWE NXT UK Championship.

In a recent appearance on BT Sport's The Run-In, the World's Strongest Man had nothing but positive words for The Ring General, who he considers to be "the cream of the crop" in WWE at the moment.

Henry also said he expects WALTER to become a world champion in WWE within the next two or three years, if he remains healthy and continues to improve.

However, the former World Heavyweight Champion caused quite a stir when he seemingly implied he'd be willing to come out of retirement to challenge WALTER for his title:

"I feel like WALTER is the cream of the crop. I think WALTER should be a world champion in the next two or three years. It’s all up to him. If he stays healthy and he wants to get better, you will see WALTER as a world champion. I want to have one more match before I completely say I’m never going to wrestle again. And WALTER is one of those guys that… he may need to be put in the Hall of Pain to make it, to be tempered by the fire that can make you a champion."

Intrigued by Henry's confession, Run-In host and NXT UK Superstar Trent Seven took things one step further and openly asked if he'd be willing to follow through on his words. Henry replied:

"I’m saying I think that would be a good fantasy warfare match. If it happened, it would be because WALTER called me out. Because he’s an active, current talent. It’s not up to me… I still have my wrestling boots!"

After a stellar career, Mark Henry retired from in-ring competition in 2017, after WrestleMania 33. A year later, he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2018.

However, it's clear the man formerly known as Sexual Chocolate is still hungry for one final collision. Will WALTER be the man to tempt Henry to return?