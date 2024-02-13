Mark Henry sends a three-word message to CM Punk

Mark Henry sent a message to CM Punk after sharing a certain photo on social media.

The Voice of the Voiceless has been the talking point in wrestling since returning to WWE last year. Fans have enjoyed his promos and hot takes. Unfortunately, he will likely miss this year's WrestleMania due to a triceps injury at Royal Rumble.

Recently, CM Punk shared a photo of Taylor Swift holding his action figure that has been going viral. The World's Strongest Man replied to the photo with a three-word message.

"Nice! Well Played," Mark Henry said.

Mark Henry made his debut in the promotion at 2021 Double or Nothing. He has been a backstage coach at AEW since then.

CM Punk takes a shot at the Rock

At the recent WrestleMania XL Kickoff press event, tension between Cody Rhodes and the Rock rose after the People's Champion slapped the American Nightmare.

Punk, who was at the Broadcast table, commented on the situation. He stated he wanted Cody to punch the Rock back.

"Man, it's like Valentine's Day. I choose you, I choose you. Listen, Cody is way too diplomatic. Somebody slaps you, you gotta bust them right back in the mouth. That is what I would have done. I want to see Cody punch Rock right in the face. Who wants to see Cody punch Rock in the face? [Crowd cheers] I feel like it needs to happen. Like I said, Rock did not throw me over the top rope in the Royal Rumble. Cody won the Royal Rumble. It is his shot to call. That is where I stand," he said.

Many fans are eagerly waiting for Punk's return. It will be interesting to see who he faces after his comeback.

When do you think Punk will return? Let us know in the comments section below.

