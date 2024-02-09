CM Punk takes a major shot at The Rock at WrestleMania 40 press event; The Great One reacts

CM Punk was in attendance for the WrestleMania 40 press conference in Las Vegas this week, where he took a massive shot at The Rock in his presence.

During the event, The Great One stated that him facing Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 would be the biggest main event in WWE history. Cody Rhodes confronted them and revealed that he wants to face The Tribal Chief at The Grandest Stage of Them All after all. Things turned physical after the WWE veteran slapped the RAW star.

When CM Punk, who was one of the hosts, was asked to share his thoughts on the confrontation, he stated that Cody Rhodes should've punched The Rock in the mouth, which is what he would have done.

"Man, it's like Valentine's Day. I choose you, I choose you. Listen, Cody is way too diplomatic. Somebody slaps you, you gotta bust them right back in the mouth, that is what I would have done. I want to see Cody punch Rock right in the face. Who wants to see Cody punch Rock in the face? [Crowd cheers] I feel like it needs to happen. Like I said, Rock did not throw me over the top rope in the Royal Rumble. Cody won the Royal Rumble, it is his shot to call. That is where I stand," said Punk.

The Rock reacted to what Punk said by staring back at the Second City Saint and wagging his finger. You can check his reaction at the 1:06:38 mark in the YouTube video below:

It was announced by Triple H that the main event of WrestleMania 40 will be a match between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes.

