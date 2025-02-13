Mark Henry has a two-word reaction to AEW star mocking Mercedes Mone on Dynamite

At AEW Dynamite Grand Slam Australia, TBS Champion Mercedes Mone is scheduled to defend her title against the supremely talented Harley Cameron. This showdown is one of the most anticipated matches of the TV special.

The rivalry between The CEO and the Australian native has been a treat for fans. The latter is one of the fastest-rising stars of the promotions and one of Tony Khan's biggest assets. It remains to be seen if she can defeat the erstwhile Sasha Banks at the upcoming event. However, the match's buildup has been immensely entertaining.

To promote their upcoming bout, Cameron has been mocking her opponent by using a muppet that resembles Mone. She has quite a lot of momentum going into Grand Slam and many fans believe that she will become the new TBS Champion. Interestingly, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry is also one of her fans. The veteran recently praised the 31-year-old for her efforts with two words:

"Very good 👍🏿!"

AEW Grand Slam Australia line-up

AEW Grand Slam Australia will feature three title matches: the Women's World Championship match, the Continental Championship match, and the aforementioned TBS Championship bout. The upcoming event will be the company's first-ever trip to the Land Down Under. Rival promotion WWE has held shows in this country several times in the past.

Here is the entire Grand Slam match card:

Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega vs. The Don Callis Family (Kyle Fletcher and Konosuke Takeshita) - tag team match

Jay White and Cope vs. Death Riders (Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli) (with Marina Shafir) - Brisbane Brawl

Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Buddy Matthews - Continental Championship match

Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Harley Cameron - TBS Championship match

Mariah May (c) vs. "Timeless" Toni Storm (with Luther) - Women's World Championship match

AEW Grand Slam Australia will be held in Brisbane, Queensland on February 15, 2025.

