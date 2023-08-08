Mark Henry wants a WWE Superstar suspended as part of a storyline with Logan Paul

Social media megastar Logan Paul has made a big splash in WWE and is currently embroiled in a bitter rivalry with the high-flying Ricochet. AEW's Mark Henry recently revealed what he wants to see from The One and Only regarding his feud with the Youtube star.

Logan and Ricochet clashed at Saturday's SummerSlam after their bad blood boiled over in the weeks prior. Paul made it clear that he intended to embarrass the former NXT North American Champion ahead of the event, even calling out The One and Only's real-life fiance, ring announcer Samantha Irvin.

Speaking on Busted Open, Mark Henry declared that he wants to see Ricochet lose his cool over Paul dragging Samantha Irvin into their feud:

"When I see him [Ricochet] wrestle, I’m interested," said Henry. "Now that you’re tying in some emotions with his lady, yeah, even more. Now let’s take it to the next level. If I ran down Samantha, and I gave her the Clubber Lang, Rocky III – 'Say, woman, I know he ain’t taking care of business. Why don’t you come over and see me?' I would say, 'Ricochet, I want you to walk up and slap the dog sh*t out of me with everything you’ve got. You can’t knock me out.'"

Henry went even further, stating that he wants the high-flyer to get suspended or even arrested in the storyline:

"I wanna see him go so off that they have to clear the locker room, he gets arrested, and the WWE suspends him. I want him to go off! If Ricochet cannot take himself to that place with somebody talking sh*t about his woman, never gonna happen."

Check out the clip below:

Logan Paul used a top AEW star's finisher in his match against Ricochet at SummerSlam

Logan Paul has been a welcome surprise in his young WWE tenure. The social media star is highly athletic and has taken to pro wrestling in a way that few other celebrities have. He's also been able to pull off a difficult maneuver belonging to a top AEW star.

The star in question is "Hangman" Adam Page, and the maneuver is the Buckshot Lariat. Paul had used a variation of the move once before but took it to the next level at SummerSlam by hitting the Buckshot to the outside of the ring.

Check it out below:

Do you think Logan Paul will have a long career in pro wrestling? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

