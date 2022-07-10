"I wouldn't have done it" - Wrestling legend on WWE and AEW mocking Jeff Hardy's addiction issues in their storylines 

Mark Henry recently shared his thoughts on the fans' reaction to WWE and AEW, bringing up Jeff Hardy's addiction issues in their storylines.

The former world champion has battled drug and alcohol addiction throughout his storied pro wrestling career. His real-life issues have even become the subject of feuds during his run with the Stamford-based promotion and now AEW.

Christian Cage recently joined the notorious list of bigwigs like CM Punk and Sheamus, who have mocked Jeff Hardy's addiction over the years.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Mark Henry reflected on social media's varied responses when the two promotions exposed the 44-year-old's struggle. The WWE Hall of Famer added that he wouldn't have got personal had he been feuding with The Charismatic Enigma:

"The fans, they're gonna do what they want to do, Bully. This is not WWE, this is not AEW that are making these comments. They both did the same thing. Now, how do fans relate to that is up to the fans. In my opinion, I probably would've spirit away from using it, but Christian, man, him and Sheamus both, I mean for me, I wouldn't have done it," Henry said.

Henry noted that while WWE and AEW's approach to dragging Jeff's issues into their storylines has proven to be "effective," he isn't a fan of it:

"No [Don't like getting this personal] But, it was effective both of them [Sheamus and Christian] using it, and one have more fallout than the other, but I think it's recency bias too. The first time they did it - Oh that's bullsh*t. Second time they're tolerate," he added. (24:57)

Hunter00 @RO_Hunter00 2 years ago we had a rivalry between Jeff Hardy and Sheamus which focused on Jeff Hardy's addictions. Sheamus told him: "We all know that very soon you will fail all your fans."



After 2 years, Jeff Hardy is arrested for expired license and DUI alcohol / drug



Accept the help 2 years ago we had a rivalry between Jeff Hardy and Sheamus which focused on Jeff Hardy's addictions. Sheamus told him: "We all know that very soon you will fail all your fans." After 2 years, Jeff Hardy is arrested for expired license and DUI alcohol / drug Accept the help https://t.co/WYDWAyNiUr

What's next for Jeff Hardy?

Jeff Hardy is facing an indefinite suspension from All Elite Wrestling following his DUI arrest last month.

Tony Khan has issued a shocking ultimatum to Jeff Hardy, which states that his ongoing treatment is seemingly his last chance to stay with the company. As far as his in-ring future is concerned, The Charismatic Enigma can only return to the ring upon maintaining sobriety.

B/R Wrestling @BRWrestling Tony Khan releases statement after Jeff Hardy was arrested Monday on three charges, including felony DUI.



Hardy has been suspended without pay and can only return "upon successfully completing treatment and maintaining his sobriety." Tony Khan releases statement after Jeff Hardy was arrested Monday on three charges, including felony DUI.Hardy has been suspended without pay and can only return "upon successfully completing treatment and maintaining his sobriety." https://t.co/d4xDLv487q

The Hardys' prophecy to become the AEW World Tag Team Champion remains unfulfilled. The duo was reportedly set to capture the gold before Jeff Hardy's infamous incident nixed the original plans.

In the latter's absence, AEW brought back Matt Hardy on television this past week to briefly feud with Christian Cage and Luchasaurus.

