"It’s last chance" - Tony Khan discloses surprising final ultimatum he gave to AEW star Jeff Hardy following DUI arrest 

AEW President Tony Khan recently divulged the ultimatum he gave to Jeff Hardy following his notorious DUI incident a few weeks ago.

The Charismatic Enigma was suspended indefinitely from AEW after being apprehended for multiple traffic violations on June 13th in Florida.

Hardy faced charges of felony DUI, which marked his third arrest under this offense in the last decade. The 44-year-old was also found guilty of driving with a suspended license. The former WWE Champion faced severe repercussions and was told he would only be able to return if he maintained his sobriety.

Speaking on the AEW x Forbidden Door Media Call, Mr. Khan revealed that Jeff Hardy is in treatment and has been getting better. The head honcho noted that it is the only right thing for Jeff to do if he wants to stay in the company:

"Jeff is doing much better. As I understand, Jeff is in treatment. I don’t want to say too much about what is going on because it’s his business, but I’m here for him for whatever he needs. I’m really glad nobody got hurt. What Jeff did, going out and driving, is totally different from the other thing. I don’t like hearing the two compared[ Jeff and Jon]. I’d be remiss if I didn’t give Jeff a lot of credit for now doing the right thing. This is why we said Jeff has to do the right thing if he wants to stay with AEW, It’s last chance," - Mr. Khan said.

Tony Khan also explained how Jon Moxley's alcohol addiction has been entirely different from Jeff Hardy's battle:

"Jon didn’t put anybody at risk like that, he wasn’t out drinking and driving. The way it went down is totally different and that’s why I didn’t like hearing it compared. I will say, Jeff is in treatment and doing better. I talked to Matt about it the other day and we’ll be here and we’ll support him for what he needs. This is what he had to do. He had to go to treatment to get us to keep supporting him, and we are." he added. (h/t - Fightful)

Vince Russo wants AEW star Jeff Hardy to retire from professional wrestling

While Jeff Hardy is on the road to recovery, Vince Russo has tipped the AEW star to ride off into the sunset.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, former WWE head writer Vince Russo advised the Enigmatic Soul to call it quits for his family:

"Me personally, yes [On if Jeff Hardy should retire] (..) It all goes back to family. Bro, you have a family that depends on you," Russo said.

Ashley🥰🌈 @MelinasQueendom Anyone who knows me knows that I absolutely love Jeff hardy and always wants the best for him, but I honestly feel that it’s time for him to retire. He really has nothing left to prove, his body just isn’t the same and I think we all know why and it hurts to see him in pain🥺 Anyone who knows me knows that I absolutely love Jeff hardy and always wants the best for him, but I honestly feel that it’s time for him to retire. He really has nothing left to prove, his body just isn’t the same and I think we all know why and it hurts to see him in pain🥺😭 https://t.co/RzzRL9TcD5

Jeff's future is up in the air, and it will be interesting to see how long fans will have to wait to see the fan-favorite back in AEW programming. The most important thing everyone agrees on, above all else, is seeing him healthy.

