"Do it for the people that depend on you" - Ex-WWE personality wants AEW's Jeff Hardy to man up and retire from pro wrestling (Exclusive) 

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently advised AEW star Jeff Hardy to call it a day on his lengthy wrestling career.

The 44-year-old has become the talk of the wrestling world since he was arrested for multiple traffic violations last week. Hardy was primarily charged with felony DUI and misdemeanor driving with a suspended license. This marked The Charismatic Enigma's third brush with the law in the last ten years.

Though the veteran was able to bond out of prison after paying a $3,500 surety bond, he faced severe ramifications from AEW President Tony Khan. He suspended Jeff Hardy without pay from the company. Mr. Khan affirmed that the star would only be able to return upon completing substance abuse treatment and maintaining his sobriety.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, the former head writer bluntly stated that The Enigmatic Soul should retire from professional wrestling. Russo added that Jeff Hardy's well-being and his family should be his top priority now rather than his career:

"Me personally, yes [On if Jeff Hardy should retire] (..) It all goes back to family. Bro, you have a family that depends on you. There's nothing else more important in the world, Chris, you know, as a man, as a father, as a husband, you know, nothing is more important. Wrestling is not more important, that high is not more important, that adrenaline rush is not important. Nothing, nothing should supersede your family. Nothing, if you are a man, nothing should supersede your family ," Russo said. (4:45)

Vince Russo went on to say that if money is not an issue for Hardy, then he should "man up" and hang up his boots for the sake of his loved ones:

"He's been making great money since 1996. Money is not an issue bro. If money's an issue and you've got to do it. That's a different story. It's not an issue here. It really is fun to man up, and you know what, man? If you're not going to do it for you, then do it for your family. Do it for people that love you, and do it for the people that depend on you,' he added. (6:04)

What's next for AEW star Matt Hardy in Jeff Hardy's absence?

Like all of his admirers, Matt Hardy was also crushed to hear the news of Jeff Hardy's DUI arrest.

The elder brother took to Twitter to share how "disheartening" it was for the entire Hardy family to digest Jeff's incident. Matt may have to embark on a solo journey while his brother seeks help to overcome his addiction.

With AEW X NJPW: Forbidden Door right around the corner, it will be interesting to see whether Matt Hardy makes his presence felt on the show.

