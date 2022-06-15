AEW star Matt Hardy breaks silence brother Jeff Hardy's arrest

AEW star Matt Hardy has issued his first statement on his brother Jeff Hardy being arrested recently for DUI in Florida.

The wrestling world was heartbroken to learn that All Elite Wrestling star Jeff Hardy had been arrested on a DUI charge yet again. Aside from DUI, Hardy was jailed on charges of driving under the influence and multiple violations of the restrictions placed on his driver's license. The wrestling veteran is well-known to have battled major addiction-related issues in the past.

The elder Hardy took to Twitter to mention that it was disheartening to hear about Jeff's arrest. Matt further stated that he'd do everything within his reach to help his younger brother out. He also quoted that the priority here is for Jeff to be healthy. Here's the tweet:

MATT HARDY @MATTHARDYBRAND It was disheartening to hear the news about my brother yesterday. Recovery isn’t a linear process & I’ll continue doing whatever I can to help my brother be healthy. Being healthy & well is the most important thing for Jeff, his wife, his children & our family at this time. It was disheartening to hear the news about my brother yesterday. Recovery isn’t a linear process & I’ll continue doing whatever I can to help my brother be healthy. Being healthy & well is the most important thing for Jeff, his wife, his children & our family at this time.

The Charismatic Enigma is being held on a bond worth $3,500 and is set to have a court trial tomorrow afternoon. As of yet, the Jacksonville-based promotion hasn't responded to the matter officially.

Jeff Hardy removed from AEW advertising after arrest

The Hardys were set to challenge for the AEW Tag Team Championships this Wednesday at Dynamite Road Rager in a ladder match. The Hardys were scheduled to lock horns with The Young Bucks and the reigning champions, The Jurassic Express. However, the highly-anticipated championship match has been scrapped for obvious reasons.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer, AEW's broadcast associate WarnerMedia has stepped in quickly. Immediate action was issued to refrain from advertising the 44-year old in commercials or on any platform:

Forbidden Drain🚪 @DrainBamager Dave Meltzer: "While AEW has not said anything publicly, WarnerMedia was told to stop all promotion of Jeff Hardy in any commercials or anywhere else immediately."



After a brutal no disqualification battle with Darby Allin on May 11th, Jeff was reportedly facing a lot of well-being related troubles. He even got pulled out of a ten-man tag team match on June 1st Dynamite due to injury-related issues. However, it's worth noting that there have been no reports of backstage problems involving the former two-time WWE World Champion.

We at Sportskeeda wish Jeff Hardy a speedy and efficient road to recovery ahead.

