"Unprofessional" - AEW personality calls out Tay Conti after Revolution 2022 

Mark Sterling is unhappy after Tay Conti dived on him from the top rope during her match with Jade Cargill at AEW Revolution 2022.

The Brazilian star challenged Cargill for the TBS Championship on the Sunday night show. The back-and-forth match was one of the best Jade Cargill has had in All Elite Wrestling so far, featuring many memorable spots. However, the highlight of the bout didn't involve her but her on-screen manager, Mark Sterling.

While he was at ringside trying to distract the referee, Tay Conti took to the top rope and unleashed an unexpected aerial attack on him. Hours after the show, Mark Sterling finally addressed the spot on Twitter. He tweeted that Conti attacked him even though he wasn't bothering anyone.

Sterling added that he's still feeling the aftereffects of the attack and wondered why everyone was so "unprofessional."

"I wasn’t bothering anyone and she jumped on me. I can’t move my finger today, it hurts really bad. Why is everyone so unprofessional? Imagine being in the court of law and having someone JUMP ON YOU?" tweeted Mark Sterling

Despite putting in a valiant effort, Tay Conti eventually fell short after Jade Cargill executed a Jaded to retain her title at AEW Revolution 2022.

Tay Conti is one of AEW's brightest prospects

It's no secret that Conti is one of the most integral parts of All Elite Wrestling's thriving women's division. Since joining the promotion in 2020, the Brazilian star has improved leaps and bounds inside the squared circle as well as on the mic.

TAYNARA MELO @TayConti_ The most dangerous creation in any society is the woman who has nothing to lose. The most dangerous creation in any society is the woman who has nothing to lose. https://t.co/1MgUiuKFLm

Tay Conti's feud with Jade Cargill particularly emphasized her character work, and it's safe to say she came across as a star. Though Conti hasn't won a title yet, the fact that she was trusted to compete in high-profile matches at pay-per-views like AEW Full Gear 2021 and Revolution 2022 bodes well for her future.

It's only a matter of time before she reaches the top of the mountain and captures gold in Tony Khan's promotion.

What did you make of Tay Conti's performance at AEW Revolution? Sound off in the comments section below.

