"It can definitely feel that way" - Former LU star Marty The Moth comments on the rigidity of the WWE locker room, compares it to backstage vibe in AEW (Exclusive)

Former Lucha Underground star Marty "The Moth" Martinez discussed the differences between the locker rooms of AEW and WWE.

For context, Martinez first went to the Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW), WWE's then-developmental territory, for a tryout in 2007. He also appeared on Tough Enough season five on April 4, 2011. In Episode 7, Martinez was involved in an accident and later revealed to Stone Cold Steve Austin that he would be leaving the competition.

Years later, he debuted in All Elite Wrestling on April 28, 2021, Dark in a losing effort against Brian Cage. He followed it with defeats against Jungle Boy and Matt Sydal.

In a recent appearance on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted with Dr. Chris Featherstone, he compared the situation between AEW and WWE locker rooms. He felt it was the same, but the former had "different vibes" to it.

"I went to some trials like after Tough Enough but not after Lucha Underground. I don't know you have to sought for Vince [McMahon] on where that stands so you never say never in wrestling. I do have to say that I have a lot more fun in AEW locker room than I did at the WWE locker room. In the WWE locker room, obviously, it's very professional, it's a business. AEW is the same thing but I'm back there playing hacky sack like the definite, different vibes in AEW locker room than the WWE," Marty said. [from 15:27 - 16:05]

The Moth also felt that WWE was very rigid. He added that he had done more stuff in Tony Khan's promotion.

"It can feel that way, absolutely[on WWE being rigid]. It can definitely feel that way and I think too I'm just more comfortable on who I am as well and I've done more AEW stuff recently versus WWE stuff." [from 16:11 - 16:27]

Former WCW star has a different perception of AEW locker room

Unlike Martinez, Disco Inferno criticized the locker room for seemingly showing a lack of concern for Sting. The 63-year-old recently took a risky table bump that surprised the wrestling world.

On the Keepin It 100 podcast, Inferno stated that no one was even opposed to Sting taking such a dangerous bump. He also questioned if there was really a voice of reason in the locker room.

"You know what? If he wants to do that, it's fine. But like, there's nobody there saying, 'bro, we can't let Sting do this. Come on. Why are we letting Sting do this?' Like, where's that voice in the room? I don't think that voice is there. Which is why all this sh*t keeps happening." [2:05 - 2:20]

Sting recently won an eight-man tag team match on Dynamite with Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, and Darby Allin. They beat the Private Party, The Butcher and The Blade of the Andrade Family Office (AFO).

