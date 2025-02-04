Masked AEW star makes emotional announcement after 26-year run: "It’s good I retire tonight"

A masked AEW star has announced his retirement from professional wrestling after being active for the past 26 years. This is none other than Christopher Daniels' alternate persona, Curry Man.

Daniels debuted his Curry Man persona in 1999. The veteran later revived the gimmick in TNA Wrestling. Curry Man also performed in NJPW, ROH, and on the independent circuit. On February 1, at Jericho Cruise 2025: Six on The Beach, Curry Man competed in a singles match against The Masked Brother and emerged victorious.

After his match, the AEW star cut an emotional promo in which he thanked fans in attendance and confirmed that it was his retirement match from professional wrestling.

"So I take a long time away from wrestling, but Chris Jericho, he invite[d] me to Jericho Cruise. So I think this is where I want to wrestle in front of great wrestling fans. I'm so happy to be wrestling in front of you. I thank you, and my heart is full because tonight, tonight is my last match. Believe me, under this shirt I am very fat, so it’s good I retire tonight. But it's good I get to retire in front of wrestling fans like you. Arigato, thank you very much," Curry Man said. [H/T: Cultaholic]

Christopher Daniels on his next move in AEW

The Fallen Angel retired from in-ring competition following his brutal Texas Death Match against ''Hangman'' Adam Page at AEW Collision: Maximum Carnage last month. In a recent appearance on Talk is Jericho, Christopher Daniels revealed that he would love to contribute as a general manager or as a voice of Tony Khan on All Elite Wrestling's programming.

“Well, to be honest, selfishly, I’d love to be a performer in the sense of if I could be your GM, or if I could be the voice of Tony Khan, which is what I sort of pitched being originally with the EVP, I’m happy to do that. I still feel like I can cut a good promo; I could get a point across—that’s not hard for me. It’s just a matter of, 'Okay, I want to be a supporting player in these people’s stories,''' he said.[H/T: Ewrestlingnews]

We will have to wait and see if Tony Khan appoints Christopher Daniels as an on-screen authority figure in the future.

