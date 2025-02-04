Retired AEW star reveals next move after discussions with Tony Khan

A wrestling veteran who has been part of AEW since its inception seemingly retired from action recently. The star in question, Christopher Daniels, has now talked about what he could do next in the Tony Khan-led promotion.

Daniels is one of the most revered pro wrestlers in the US. He is known for his work on the independent circuit but especially for his era-defining performances in Ring of Honor and TNA. The Fallen Angel signed with All Elite Wrestling in 2019 and has been involved with the company since then, both as a talent and as Head of Talent Relations.

After being fired by The Young Bucks last year, Daniels came back to programming as an Interim EVP, although he relinquished the role at Worlds End 2024 while announcing the return of Kenny Omega. The 54-year-old, around the same time, became embroiled in a heated feud with Hangman Adam Page, which culminated in him losing to The Cowboy in a vicious Texas Death Match on AEW Collision: Maximum Carnage - a bout that directly contributed to Daniels having to hang up his boots, as he told Page the following week.

Although his time in the squared circle may be done, CD is still interested in performing as an on-screen figure on AEW programming. During his recent appearance on Talk Is Jericho, Daniels stated:

“Well, to be honest, selfishly, I’d love to be a performer in the sense of if I could be your GM or if I could be the voice of Tony Khan, which is what I sort of pitched being originally with the EVP, I’m happy to do that. I still feel like I can cut a good promo, I could get a point across — that’s not hard for me I don’t think. It’s just a matter of, okay, I want to be a supporting player in these people’s stories,” said Daniels. (H/T Ewrestlingnews)

It remains to be seen if Daniels will be awarded an authority position on AEW television once again.

AEW's Christopher Daniels on his abrupt retirement

After news broke that Christopher Daniels' match against Hangman Page could be his very last, a number of viewers criticized All Elite Wrestling for not adequately advertising the respected veteran's retirement bout in a significant manner. The former ROH World Champion responded to said critiques during his recent interview on Talk Is Jericho, explaining:

"I felt like it would’ve been difficult for Tony because I wasn’t that major of an in-ring figure for this company. I think it’s weird for Tony to all of the sudden have all this pomp and circumstance. It would be like if we were watching Friends and we said, hey everybody, make sure to watch the final episode with Gunther. You’re like, okay, but we’ve never really focused on Gunther before," Christopher Daniels said. (H/T Fightful)

Interestingly, despite Daniels' apparent retirement, his former alter-ego Curry Man was in action on the Jericho Cruise on February 1.

