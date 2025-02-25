Masked AEW star's next move confirmed after nearly 3-month absence

A masked AEW star’s next move has been confirmed nearly three months after his last match on Collision. The star is set for a huge appearance.

There are quite a few masked stars in AEW. However, one has been missing for a few months now and is none other than Mistico. The former WWE star’s last match took place in November last year in a six-man tag team match where he teamed up with Private Party to defeat Johnny TV and Mxm Collection.

He has been away from All Elite Wrestling for the past three months, but his return has now been announced. Taking to X/Twitter, the company announced that he is slated to appear on March 1 on Collision.

“OAKLAND ARE YOU READY? @caristicomx LIVE! Don’t miss the chance to see @caristicomx in action this upcoming March 1st at @OaklandArena at 4:30 PM Pacific Time! Tickets at https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq!”

Another blockbuster name announced for AEW programming

Dynamite is shaping up to be a great show as it was announced earlier today that MJF is going to be a part of it. This comes in the aftermath of his collision with Hangman Adam Page.

The two stars butted heads on Dynamite last week and it was announced that they would be going head-to-head in a match at Revolution next month. Before that, it was announced that MJF would appear on the upcoming episode of Dynamite to address the fans. Taking to the official X/Twitter page, the promotion wrote:

“THIS WEDNESDAY, 2/26 #AEWDynamite Oceanside, CA LIVE COAST-TO-COAST 8pm ET / 5pm PT on @TBSNetwork + @SportsOnMax MJF Appears Live Wednesday After coming to blows with Hangman Page last week, what will @The_MJF have to say on Wednesday Night Dynamite? LIVE, 8e/5p on TBS + MAX!”

It will be interesting to see what he has to say with regard to his upcoming match at Revolution.

