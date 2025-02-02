Massive blow for Jon Moxley and The Death Riders 

Jon Moxley and The Death Riders ended up being victims this time around, as they were taken out by several AEW stars moments ago on AEW Collision. Their fall came at the hands of Rated-FTR and Jay White.

Tonight, FTR faced off against Jon Moxley and Wheeler Yuta in a Mid-South Street Fight. This featured all sorts of violence from both sides as they used tables, ladders, household tools, and thumbtacks to inflict pain. At one point in the match, Moxley even utilized pliers to hurt Dax Harwood's nose.

Marina Shafir and Claudio Castagnoli made their presence known in the match, but their opponents didn't give in as Harwood even put Shafir through a table. In the end, the former WWE Tag Team Champions were able to isolate Wheeler Yuta and plant him on the commentary desk with a Spike Piledriver for the win.

Post-match, the rest of The Death Riders went after FTR as they even threatened to break Cash Wheeler's neck with a steel chair. Seconds later, Cope (fka Adam Copeland) and Jay White came rushing to help the former WWE tandem.

This began a brawl between the two sides, and Jon Moxley was left in the middle of the ring after being hit with a Shatter Machine and a Spear. This may be the wake-up call The Death Riders need moving forward.

