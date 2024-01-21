Massive brawl breaks out in AEW

A huge brawl erupted between several top names on the latest episode of AEW Collision. The security team and the remaining members of the roster had to break it up.

On this week's edition of AEW Collision, Daniel Garcia locked horns with House of Black's Buddy Matthews in a one-on-one match. While Matthews was accompanied by his stablemates, Garcia had FTR in his corner. The bout met fans' expectations, as both stars delivered incredible performances.

Garcia ultimately managed to secure the victory over the former WWE Superstar with a surprise roll-up pin. Matthews was displeased with the match's outcome and attacked his opponent, resulting in a massive brawl. The tussle got so intense that, along with the security personnel, the members of the All Elite Wrestling locker room also had to separate the talents involved.

You can view a clip of the post-match segment below:

Following the brawl, FTR and Garcia challenged House of Black to a six-man elimination cage match next week to end their feud once and for all. It remains to be seen which squad will emerge victorious next week and conclude the rivalry on a high note.

Are you excited about the high-profile match next week on Collision? Sound off in the comments section below.

