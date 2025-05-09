Massive brawl breaks out during AEW Collision; security forced to intervene

Four AEW stars engaged in a massive fight during the latest edition of Collision. Two tag teams have been hungry to step up and take on tough challenges. The Learning Tree and Gates of Agony were tired of being on the sidelines.

Ad

Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona lost their opportunity to capture the AEW World Tag Team Championship against The Hurt Syndicate a few weeks ago. However, they vowed to come back stronger. Also, Chris Jericho's tactics didn't fuel Bryan Keith and Big Bill, and they also pledged to prove their worth.

Last week, the two tag teams collided. On the previous edition of the Saturday Night Show, the Learning Tree and Gates of Agony brawled in the parking lot. This week on AEW Collision, Bishop and Toa called out the two individuals and berated them.

Ad

Trending

Later, Bryan and Bill came out and confronted them. Without exchanging any words, the four stars started brawling once again. Despite the security's inference, they continued to fight. The brawl finally stopped after Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona put Bryan Keith and Big Bill through tables.

Expand Tweet

On tonight's episode, the Gates of Agony had the upper hand. It will be interesting to see if the two tag teams elevate the level of violence next week.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tejas Pagare Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.



Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.



His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.



In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things. Know More