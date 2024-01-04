Massive brawl breaks out involving Hangman Page in AEW

Two former rivals came to blows to end tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite. The episode showcased the fallout of the Worlds End event last weekend. The two involved in the brawl were Hangman Page and Swerve Strickland.

Page made his first appearance in three weeks after he was taken out of action by The Devil and his henchmen. So he came to Dynamite seeking vengeance.

Hangman Page wanted to get his hands on either Samoa Joe or Adam Cole. Joe was the guy who had enlisted The Devil's services in taking him out, while Cole of course was The Devil himself.

Swerve, on the other hand, was in the main event of the night against Daniel Garcia. This was a battle of two stars having huge momentum following the recently concluded AEW Continental Classic. In the end, Strickland would take the win.

After the match, Hangman Page arrived looking furious, and he picked up a fight with Swerve with a straight-up shot to the face. The two former rivals then went at it in the ring, and they had to be pulled away from one another.

It now seems that Samoa Joe is the common factor, as both men are after him. Maybe a three-way could be in the works moving forward.

