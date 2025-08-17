Massive Fight During AEW Collision; Fans Left Stunned

A big brawl broke out at the beginning of the most recent episode of AEW Collision, and fans were shocked. The fight was between two top stars ahead of their major match at Forbidden Door 2025.The latest episode of Collision opened with the AEW Women's World Champion, Toni Storm. After successfully retaining her title against Mercedes Mone at All In Texas, the Timeless One is slated to defend her title against the ROH Women's World Champion, Athena, at the Forbidden Door 2025 pay-per-view on August 24.During her promo on Collision, Storm addressed her upcoming match against Athena before getting jumped by her on the stage. A huge brawl broke out between the two before Athena's minion, Billie Starkz, showed up and helped her mentor in overpowering the Women's World Champion.Athena went on to do some trash talk on Toni Storm while she was down on the stage. The Fallen Goddess is about to reach 1,000 days as the ROH Women's World Champion, and she also won the women's Casino Gauntlet at All In Texas. On the other hand, Storm has been the All Elite Women's World Champion since February.It remains to be seen who walks out of Forbidden Door as the AEW Women's World Champion.