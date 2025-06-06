Massive hint at Sting potentially returning at All In 2025

AEW legend Sting could return at All In: Texas this year. The Vigilante hasn't missed any edition of All In to date. In 2023, he and Darby Allin defeated Swerve Strickland and Christian Cage in a Coffin contest. Last year, he made a surprise appearance and saved the former TNT Champion from the Elite.

The former AEW World Tag Team Champion has been retired from in-ring competition for over a year. He still meets fans at meet-and-greets and various signings regularly. Starrcast is set to take place during the All In: Texas weekend. Many stars will be part of the show.

Starrcast took to X/Twitter and announced the Icon as the first guest of the show. This might be a tease, and the Vigilante could appear at All In: Texas as the Starrcast will be taking place in the same area where the pay-per-view is happening.

Sting talks about his AEW run

The Icon had a great stint in the Jacksonville-based promotion. He performed huge stunts occasionally despite being a veteran.

While speaking with Screen Rant, the Vigilante claimed that he didn't want fans to think that he was 'coasting along'.

"It was just a highlight, the last three years. I didn't want wrestling fans to say, 'Yeah, he's just coasting along because he can.' I didn't want fans to say that. I wanted them to go, 'Oh, man, he's pulling out all stops all the way through to the end.' It was fun! It was fun going through tables. It was fun jumping off a balcony. It was just great, man, and surrounded by all these great young guys, young talent. An amazing run, and I'm so grateful for it," he said.

It remains to be seen whether the former AEW World Tag Team Champion will be part of this year's All In.

