Massive name ruled out of AEW Double or Nothing 2024 - Reports

A major AEW personality has been ruled out of the Double or Nothing pay-per-view due to health issues. The sixth edition of the marquee event will emanate from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Paradise, Nevada, on May 26.

The personality being referred here is legendary commentator Jim Ross. The WWE Hall of Famer joined All Elite Wrestling in April 2019 as a commentator and senior advisor. The 72-year-old took to his Twitter/X account on Friday (May 23) to reveal that he was recently hospitalized due to shortness of breath.

And now, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has revealed that Ross had a class A flu and raised heart enzymes, and the veteran commentator would not be able to attend AEW Double or Nothing this weekend.

"Jim Ross, 72, was hospitalized on 5/23 at his other home in Norman, OK, due to shortness of breath. He said that he won’t be able to go to Las Vegas this weekend for Double or Nothing, which was his next announcing gig, as right now he’s only doing PPV shows. He said that he has a Class A flu and raised heart enzymes to go along with breathing issues but was getting excellent care and expects to be fine in a few days," wrote Meltzer. [H/T: F4wonline]

AEW commentator Jim Ross provided a positive health update earlier this month

The WWE Hall of Famer has faced several health issues throughout his life, but he has always bounced back in style. The 72-year-old was on the mend before his recent hospitalization.

Earlier this month, Jim Ross provided a health update in which he claimed that he was ''feeling good!''

"My health is better than it’s been in over a year; I’m happy to say. My right hip, that’s healing and getting better. My radiation wound from skin cancer–and I’m cancer-free–is still healing. Vaping has helped. It’s allowed me to stop taking pain medication and get me through the night. I’m feeling good! And I’m still doing what I love!" the AEW commentator said. [H/T: F4wonline]

It is sad to hear that Jim Ross will miss AEW Double or Nothing, but our thoughts and prayers are with him for a speedy recovery.