Massive return at AEW All In after 7 months out

The fans were on their feet as they welcomed the return of a missing top star at AEW All In. The talent was last seen on All Elite Wrestling programming seven months ago.

Juice Robinson is finally back on AEW TV after being out since November last year due to an injury. The Bang Bang Gang member who was earlier reported to be nearing his comeback was revealed as the 11th entrant in the Men's Casino Gauntlet match at All In.

Robinson turned out to be a happy surprise for the fans as Globe Life Field echoed with "welcome back" chants on his arrival.

Before this, Robinson's last bout came against Will Ospreay in the Continental Classic Gold League in 2024, in which he snapped his fibula. Rock Hard was reportedly also seen backstage at AEW Double or Nothing earlier this year.

Robinson's stablemates, THE GUNNS, also made their appearance at All In during the Casino Gauntlet match to back him up. The group is now only missing Jay White, who is reportedly nearing a return as well.

It will be interesting to see what plans Tony Khan will have for Rock Hard and his group.

